Local
missing teenager

Worcester Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

Alannah Rueda reportedly ran away after leaving school on Monday

By Elizabeth Perkin

By Elizabeth Perkin

Worcester Police Department

A 16-year-old Worcester girl has been reported missing, as police say she ran away after leaving Worcester Technical High School on Monday.

Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating Alannah Rueda, who is described as being 5' 5'' tall, with a small build and short blonde hair.

Worcester Police asking anyone with information to call the detective bureau at 508-799-8651. You can also send information about Alannah anonymously by texting TIPWPD+ your message to 27637 or online at worcesterma.gov/police.

This article tagged under:

missing teenagerWorcesterWorcester Policemissing person
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us