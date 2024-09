Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for a teenager who has been missing since last month.

Jaden Rivera was last seen Aug. 27, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Worcester Police Department shared the teen's missing person poster on Saturday.

Neither police nor NCMEC gave a physical description of Rivera or said where he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8600 or dial 911.