Worcester police seek 15-year-old Fitchburg girl missing since last week

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Fitchburg.

Ana Diaz was last seen Friday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a poster shared Thursday by the Worcester Police Department.

"She is from Fitchburg but is known to spend time in Worcester," the department wrote.

NCMEC did not provide a description of Diaz, but shared a photo of her.

Worcester police ask anyone with information to call 508-799-8606 or dial 911. NCMEC also shared the Fitchburg Police Department's phone number of 978-345-4355.