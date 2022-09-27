Worcester Police Seek 2 Missing Teen Girls, 1-Year-Old Boy

Local

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for two teenagers and a baby who were reported missing.

Authorities said Tuesday night that 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales left their home on Cambridge Street Monday with Giselle's 1-year-old son, Aaron.

The Worcester Police Department did not give a physical description of the missing people or say what they were wearing when they were last seen, but they released photos of all three.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

