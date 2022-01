Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Jecenia Santiago was last seen Thursday at Burncoat Middle School, police in Worcester said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Santiago is described as being about 5 feet tall with a slim build.

When she was last seen, police say she was wearing a pink sweater, jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Worcester Police Department said.