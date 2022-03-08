Worcester Police Seek Missing 14-Year-Old

Local

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old girl.

Nayshaliz Rivera did not return home from South High School Tuesday, police said.

Rivera is described as being about 4'9 with a thin build.

When she was last seen, police say Rivera was wearing grey leggings, a grey sweatshirt and a white tank top.

Police said Rivera might be in the area of Harrison Street "or somewhere with other South High students."

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-799-8606 or dial 911.

