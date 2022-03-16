Local

Worcester Police Seek Missing 87-Year-Old Man

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, say Manofarmunir Tamotouma was last seen leaving his Belmont Street home Wednesday morning

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for an 87-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday.

Manofarmunir Tamotouma was last seen leaving his home on Belmont Street around 10:30 a.m. in a black Toyota Camry. He went out to run an errand and did not return.

Tamotouma does not have a cellphone, police said.

Police did not give a physical description of Tamotouma or say what he was wearing when he was last seen, but they released a photo of him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-799-8606 or dial 911.

