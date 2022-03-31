Worcester Police Seek Suspects in Catalytic Converter Thefts

Worcester police are searching for two suspects believed connected to catalytic converter thefts in the city.

Catalytic converters, an exhaust emission control device on your vehicle, have become a popular target for thieves because the precious metals inside them have jumped in value, making them profitable to steal and resell. They are relatively easy for thieves to access because they can be cut out from the bottom of the car.

Police said the photo of the two people pictured above was captured around the time of a theft at Ballard Truck on Southwest Cutoff. A suspect vehicle was also spotted on surveillance during a theft at Enterprise Rental on the same street.

Worcester Police Department

Anyone with information on these crimes can send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or leave an anonymous tip through worcesterma.gov/police. Tipsters can also contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.