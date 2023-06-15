Worcester roommates arrested in FBI's Jan. 6 investigation

Two more Massachusetts residents are facing charges in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Long Duong and Julie Miller of Worcester were arrested Tuesday on charges including disorderly conduct after allegedly being caught on camera inside the Capitol during the deadly insurrection, according to the FBI and a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., this week.

Duong, 54, and Miller, 51, were identified as participants in the riot through data from their cellphones, and both admitted to investigators last June that they were there, but said they didn't take part in any vandalism or violence, according to prosecutors' criminal complaint.

Miller, who also goes by Hong Ngo, allegedly told FBI agents that she and Duong, who also goes by Jimmy Huang Duong, were roommates who decided to go to the rally for then-President Donald Trump that preceded the riot while in Virginia for a vacation, and that she had video from inside the Capitol.

President Joe Biden recognized the two year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riot Friday by honoring the police officers and election workers targeted by the insurrectionists.

While inside the Capitol, prosecutors say, the pair made their way into the Senate parliamentarian's office.

Images from Miller's video, which she shared with the FBI, are included in the complaint, which was filed Monday. The FBI said they were arrested without incident.

Miller and Duong are the 23rd and 24th people arrested by the FBI's Boston office in the massive Jan. 6 probe. More than 1,000 people have been arrested nationwide.