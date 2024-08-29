Man sought in deadly double stabbing in Worcester still on the run

It's been five days, and the man sought in connection with a deadly double stabbing in Worcester, Massachusetts, remains on the run.

A mother and daughter were found stabbed to death inside of William Rodriguez's apartment on Aug. 24, according to Worcester police, who said he "should be considered armed and dangerous."

Rodriguez, 59, previously served prison time for fatally stabbing his wife in 2004, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said.

The two women were identified by family members as 58-year-old Ana Maria Martinez and 76-year-old Sergia Acosta.

The women had multiple puncture wounds when they were found inside Acosta's home.

Anyone with information about William Rodriguez's whereabouts should call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8651.

Members of the victims' family said the 59-year-old Rodriguez wanted to be in a relationship with Martinez and became angry when she refused. They said Acosta died helping her fight off her attacker.

Police didn't confirm those details, saying only that it's being investigated as a domestic incident.

Genesis Barrios, the granddaughter of Acosta and niece of Martinez, said her aunt had a budding friendship with Rodriguez. The family had no idea he was convicted of killing his wife in 2004 and was paroled in 2019.

Prosecutors confirmed Monday that Rodriguez was "the same person who pled guilty to manslaughter" in October of 2007. They said he had been released on parole on June 7, 2019.

Investigators haven't said if they have any leads on where Rodriguez could be. He's considered a person of interest — not a suspect — in the stabbing deaths at this point.

He was described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

