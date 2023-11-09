Starbucks in Worcester hit with anti-Israel graffiti, police seek suspect

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, say they are looking for a suspect in connection with a vandalism and hate crime that took place at a local Starbucks this week.

Worcester police released a surveillance image Wednesday of a suspect in connection with the incident at the Starbucks at 11 East Central St.

According to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, the messages were discovered Wednesday morning spray-painted on the outside of the Starbucks. Messages reading “Free Palestine," “Free Gaza" and “You Make Drinks 4 Genocide” were written on a drive-through menu and exterior store windows, according to photos shared on Facebook by the Jewish Federation of Central Massachusetts.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Jewish Federation of Central Massachusetts also issued a statement Wednesday condemning the act.

“We are angered by this recent antisemitic vandalism and the other acts of hate that have been directed at our community," the statement said. "We call on all community leaders and elected officials to condemn this and other acts of hate and vandalism. Too often hateful rhetoric fosters physical acts of violence and we must stand united in calling for swift action and a stop to incitement.”

The store was temporarily closed on Wednesday as a result of the vandalism but had reportedly reopened as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the person's identity or has seen any social media post showing the incident and individual is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8651 or email rileyst@worcesterma.gov. Anonymous tips can be sent by text to 274637 or submitted online at worcesterma.gov/police.