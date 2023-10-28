Worcester State University on lockdown: ‘Shelter In Place is in effect /All buildings'

Worcester State University was on lockdown early Saturday morning. It wasn't immediately clear what for.

The university issued this alert at 2:49 a.m.: "Shelter In Place is in effect /All buildings. Immediately proceed to a secure location on the interior of the building. Please do not go outdoors and remain away from windows or openings to the outside. Await further instructions. More information will be provided as it becomes available."

The message, shared on the Worcester State University website, was also shared on its social media.

WSU Alert 10/28/2023

Shelter In Place is in effect for All buildings. Await further instructions. — Worcester State (@WorcesterState) October 28, 2023

The university said in an update that there was not an immediate threat, but the shelter-in-place order remained in effect.

WSU Alert 10/28/2023 5:15AM: Shelter in place remains, stay indoors. No immediate threat to campus. Please check your email for additional details & info. — Worcester State (@WorcesterState) October 28, 2023

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Worcester police and Massachusetts State Police.

A large police presence was seen on campus about an hour after the warning was posted Saturday morning.

NBC10 Boston Police at Worcester State University early on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Worcester State is located on 58 acres in the northwest side of the city, according to its website. The campus has 10 buildings, including four residence halls, and enrolls about 6,200 students.

Founded as a teacher-training school in 1874, it became a liberal arts and sciences college and was known as Worcester State College until 2010, when Massachusetts made all its state colleges into universities.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.