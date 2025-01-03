Grave markers stolen from Worcester cemetery recovered at scrap metal facility

More than a dozen grave markers, including two bronze plaques, were stolen from a Worcester, Massachusetts, cemetery.

Worcester police said the theft from St. John's Cemetery was first reported to them on Dec. 31. Investigators were able to recover the two bronze plaques, as well as 15 veteran grave markers, by searching at scrap metal facilities.

Police arrested a suspect in the case Thursday. Arthur Theurer, 64, was charged with receiving stolen property over $1,200, vandalizing a gravestone, sale of a stolen grave marker, and receipt of a stolen grave marker.

More details were not immediately available.