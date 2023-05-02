Worcester Strip Mall a Total Loss After Fire Tears Through

A building in Worcester, Massachusetts, was determined a total loss and a firefighter was taken to the hospital following a fire breaking out on Monday evening.

The Worcester Fire Department was called to a report of smoke coming from a door and roof at a building on Pleasant Street just after 6 p.m. Monday, the agency said. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the side door of a strip mall.

Firefighters had a hard time getting to the basement, and the fire conditions were described as "advanced." Defensive operations were ongoing for hours, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The firefighter had to be taken to the hospital for evaluation.