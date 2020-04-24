Local

Worcester Take Out Day

Worcester Take Out Day: Support Your Local Restaurants on April 27

The city is asking residents to support establishments impacted by the coronavirus outbreak by ordering takeout

By Staff Reports

City of Worcester

The city of Worcester, Massachusetts, has established Monday, April 27, as "Take Out Day" to help support local restaurants impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Sit-down service in local restaurants has been gone for over a month, but many bars and restaurants are still offering takeout or delivery. The city is asking residents to support those establishments by ordering takeout on Monday.

Below is a list of participating restaurants:

Antonio's Pizza - 286 Chandler St.
Armsby Abbey - 144 North Main St.
Bahnan's - 344 Pleasant St.
Basil N' Spice - 299 Shrewsbury St.
Bay State Shawarma & Grill - 96 Water St.
Belsito's Deli - 305 Plantation St.
Boulevard Diner - 155 Shrewsbury St.
Canal District Food Tours - Canal District
Chiodas Trattoria - 631 Franklin St.
Choose and Mix - 5 East Mountain St.
Ciao Bella Eatery - 402 Grove St.
Corner Grille - 806 Pleasant St.
Dalat Restaurant - 425 Park Ave.
Dino's Restaurant - 13 Lord St.
Doughnuts & Drafts Café - 261 Main St.
El Patron Mexican Restaurant - 192 Harding St.
Eric's La Patisserie - 446 Main St.
Funky Murphy's Bar & Grill - 305 Shrewsbury St.
Garden Fresh Courthouse Café - 204 Main St.
Grill on the Hill - 1929 Skyline Drive
Hacienda Don Juan - 875 Main St.
Jimmy John's - 1 Mercantile St.
Kenichi Asian Bistro - 270 Shrewsbury St.
Kenmore Diner - 250 Franklin St.
La Cucina Italiana - 294 Hamilton St.
Mai Tai Bar and Sushi Restaurant - 69 Green St.
Maria's Kitchen - 826 Main St.
Oishi Japanese Restaurant - 8 Franklin St.
Pampas Churrascaria - 145 East Central St.
Papa Gino's - 68 Stafford St.

Hours of operation may vary. Please check with individual restaurants.

This article tagged under:

Worcester Take Out DaycoronavirusCOVID-19restaurantsfood & drink
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us