Worcester Take Out Day: Support Your Local Restaurants on April 27

The city of Worcester, Massachusetts, has established Monday, April 27, as "Take Out Day" to help support local restaurants impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Sit-down service in local restaurants has been gone for over a month, but many bars and restaurants are still offering takeout or delivery. The city is asking residents to support those establishments by ordering takeout on Monday.

Below is a list of participating restaurants:

Antonio's Pizza - 286 Chandler St.

Armsby Abbey - 144 North Main St.

Bahnan's - 344 Pleasant St.

Basil N' Spice - 299 Shrewsbury St.

Bay State Shawarma & Grill - 96 Water St.

Belsito's Deli - 305 Plantation St.

Boulevard Diner - 155 Shrewsbury St.

Canal District Food Tours - Canal District

Chiodas Trattoria - 631 Franklin St.

Choose and Mix - 5 East Mountain St.

Ciao Bella Eatery - 402 Grove St.

Corner Grille - 806 Pleasant St.

Dalat Restaurant - 425 Park Ave.

Dino's Restaurant - 13 Lord St.

Doughnuts & Drafts Café - 261 Main St.

El Patron Mexican Restaurant - 192 Harding St.

Eric's La Patisserie - 446 Main St.

Funky Murphy's Bar & Grill - 305 Shrewsbury St.

Garden Fresh Courthouse Café - 204 Main St.

Grill on the Hill - 1929 Skyline Drive

Hacienda Don Juan - 875 Main St.

Jimmy John's - 1 Mercantile St.

Kenichi Asian Bistro - 270 Shrewsbury St.

Kenmore Diner - 250 Franklin St.

La Cucina Italiana - 294 Hamilton St.

Mai Tai Bar and Sushi Restaurant - 69 Green St.

Maria's Kitchen - 826 Main St.

Oishi Japanese Restaurant - 8 Franklin St.

Pampas Churrascaria - 145 East Central St.

Papa Gino's - 68 Stafford St.

In an effort to support local restaurateurs, the City Council adopted a resolution declaring Monday, April 27 #WorcesterTakeOutDay. Support your favorite local restaurants, diners and cafes that are up and operating with a curbside pick-up, to-go order or delivery. pic.twitter.com/ZaJUsaLJdS — City of Worcester (@TweetWorcester) April 19, 2020

Hours of operation may vary. Please check with individual restaurants.