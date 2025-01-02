Grand jury indicts teen accused of fatally shooting driver before Worcester crash

A teenager has been indicted in the shooting death of a 19-year-old last year in Worcester, Massachusetts, prosecutors said Thursday.

The shooting was discovered when an SUV crashed into a home on Paine Street on the night of April 30, prosecutors said. The driver, 19-year-old Eathan Renteria, of Worcester, died in the hospital May 16.

Kayden M. Keane Hoffler, then 16, was initially arrested in the case May 8, just over a week after the shooting, and faced charges including armed assault to murder in a juvenile court. He was later charged with murder in Worcester Central District Court.

The grand jury indictment, handed up Dec. 20, moves the case against Hoffler, now 17, to Worcester Superior Court, where he's expected to appear Jan. 13. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the murder charge.

Neighbors previously told NBC10 Boston they heard the sound of gunshots and saw the driver slumped over and bloodied.