Worcester

Worcester to crack down on illegal sidewalk parking

Drivers in Worcester, Massachusetts, frequently park on sidewalks, impacting access for pedestrians with disabilities

By Carla Rojo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials in Worcester, Massachusetts, say they will be cracking down on illegal sidewalk parking.

The problem has been happening all over the city. It's affecting pedestrians, especially those with disabilities or children.

Finding cars blocking the sidewalk is a situation she dreads every time she has to go outside.

"I end up in the street," she said. "I end up having to be out in the street, and it's not fair."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"It's very dangerous to pedestrians," said Worcester resident Elizabeth Teye.

City Councilor Sarai Rivera believes illegal sidewalk parking happens because of the lack of space on streets and the increasing number of residents.

"Sidewalks cannot be compromised, because it compromises safety," she said.

Local

Saugus 2 hours ago

What was that noise? Saugus fire officials explain loud boom

Arbella Early Edition 5 hours ago

How can Pats unlock downfield offense? Perry, Curran discuss

The city is taking action to prevent the situation from continuing. The commissioner at the Department of Transportation and Mobility says it is developing a webpage and flyers about parking regulation, but will eventually start giving more tickets by early October.

"In the first six months of this year, we've issued over 400 tickets for illegally parking on the sidewalk, which is an increase of almost 50% over last year," said Commissioner Stephen Rolle. "What we're really trying to do here is that that enforcement is consistent and citywide."

The fine for this in the city is $40.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusettsParking
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us