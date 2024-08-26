Worcester

Search continues for person of interest in deadly Worcester stabbings

Anyone with information about William Rodriguez's whereabouts should call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8651

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are now entering day three in the search for a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a mother and daughter over the weekend.

Two women were found stabbed to death Saturday afternoon in William Rodriguez's apartment complex just off Main Street, Worcester police said.

Rodriguez, 59, was described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Details surrounding the stabbing were scarce, but authorities are calling it a domestic incident.

Family members identified the victims as 58-year-old Ana Maria Martinez and 76-year-old Sergia Acosta.

Rodriguez "should be considered armed and dangerous," police said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8651.

More Massachusetts news

Plainville Aug 25

Child dead in crash after suspect stole SUV from Kenny Chesney concert: police

Steward Health Care 22 hours ago

Report: Plan to rescue Steward Hospitals may cost $700 million

Aug 23

After worker death in Sterling, a look at the company's safety record

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us