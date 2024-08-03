2024 Paris Olympics

Worcester's Stephen Nedoroscik competing in pommel horse final Saturday

Team USA fans haven't been able to get enough of the 25-year-old pommel horse specialist, who has a chance to win a second medal on Saturday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Team USA athletes could have a historic medal haul Saturday, and among those could be Worcester, Massachusetts, native Stephen Nedoroscik, who already won bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

play

The pommel horse specialist became an instant sensation when he anchored the U.S. men's gymnastics team to the podium for the first time in 16 years with an outstanding performance in his signature event on Monday.

Pommel horse is an event in the men’s gymnastic competition at the Olympics, but where did the event get its name? U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik shares his insights.
The internet couldn't get enough of the 25-year-old American -- dubbing him the Clark Kent of pommel horse.

Now, Nedoroscik, who was brought to Paris exclusively for the pommel horse apparatus, has a chance to add another medal to his collection in the men's pommel horse final, which starts at 11:10 a.m. Saturday.

In Sterling, Mass., there will be a watch party taking place at the gym where Nedoroscik once trained.

You can watch the Olympic event here or on Peacock.

