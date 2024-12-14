Work continues on major water main break that flooded Boylston Street in Boston

Work continues on Boylston Street after a massive water main break on Friday afternoon flooded the area.

It was large enough to completely shut down Boylston between Berkeley and Arlington, a busy block right in the middle of the city.

Some of the water poured through the ceiling at the Arlington T stop but train service continued uninterrupted.

Crews have been working around the clock to repair the 12 in main, by removing a section and installing feet of new pipe as water service was restored to the area overnight.

The water main break caused a huge interruption to local businesses.

"We have hot water that we poured into buckets before it totally went out and we have three clients with color on, we're taking care of them, and then we're going to have to shut down. this is our busiest time, so we're losing a lot of business, its unfortunate." said Fiona Sinclair of Sassoon Salon, which was affected by the water main break.

An exact cause of the break remains under investigation.