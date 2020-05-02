Local

Provincetown

Work on Cape’s Pilgrim Monument Elevator to Start in May

Authorities say construction is set to begin the week of May 18

By The Associated Press

No. 7: Provincetown, Massachusetts
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Construction of an inclined elevator to bring visitors from street level to the base of the Pilgrim Monument in Provincetown is expected to start this month.

Authorities say construction is set to begin the week of May 18.

Monument Executive Director K. David Weidner tells the Cape Cod Times the museum hoped to have the elevator in motion this year to coincide with the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims' 1620 landing in Provincetown. But now the project is expected to be completed early next year.

Local

face coverings 3 hours ago

Boston Plans to Enforce Mass. Mask Policy, Mayor Walsh Says

Rhode Island 4 hours ago

RI Governor ‘Worried’ About Distancing Adherence During Warm Weather Stretch

The outside elevator will shuttle people from Bradford Street up High Pole Hill to the monument.

This article tagged under:

ProvincetownCape Cod
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us