Event Contractor Dies During First Night Preparations in Boston

The man died Saturday morning from a workplace incident, the Suffolk DA said

By Lara Salahi and Alec Greaney

Preparations for First Night Boston have been suspended for the day following the death of a contractor involved in setting up for the event.

An adult male died during a workplace incident around 10 a.m. Saturday in Copley Square, a preliminary investigation from the Suffolk District Attorney found.

Boston Police also confirmed a death investigation is underway at the site.

A spokesperson for Conventures, Inc., an event planning company for Boston's New Year's Eve celebration, confirmed in a written statement that the death involved one of the event contractors.

"We are deeply saddened by the occurrence and are sending our prayers to the family of the employee," a spokesperson for Conventures, Inc., said in a written statement.

