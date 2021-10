A construction worker has died in a fall at a work site in East Boston Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at a building under construction on Sumner Street near Paris Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police are investigating.

Aerial footage from the scene shows a multi-story building under construction, with a crane on site.

This article will be updated when more information is available.