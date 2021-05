A worker fell 30 feet to the ground from the roof of an under-construction Amazon facility straddling Plymouth and Kingston, Massachusetts, according to local officials.

The worker suffered serious injuries and required a medflight transport to a Boston Trauma Center, according to Kingston Fire & Emergency Management.

The Amazon facility is located on William C Gould Way, and both Kingston and Plymouth firefighters reported to the scene.

This is a developing story.