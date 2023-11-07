Worker dies after being electrocuted in Cambridge, police say

Cambridge police said CPR was performed and the worker was taken to the hospital. Their name or condition was not immediately released

The person who was shocked Tuesday morning while working at an AT&T building in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has died, according to authorities.

Police said they responded to the AT&T on Bent Street just before 9 a.m. for a call involving an electrocution.

Authorities said CPR was performed and the worker was taken to the hospital. Their name wasn't immediately released.

Police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, was notified of the incident because it happened in a workplace.

