Worker injured after falling into hole at construction site in Concord, Mass.

A worker was injured after falling into a hole at a home that is being demolished in Concord, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

Concord fire officials said they received a call around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday to an address on Bruce Road for a report of a fallen construction worker. When they arrived, they found a man who was injured and trapped about six feet down in a hole inside the structure being demolished.

Firefighters used confined space rescue equipment to rescue the worker from the hole around 12:10 p.m. He was taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

"He was trapped in a relatively small opening and we had some challenges getting him out of there with an injury," Concord Fire Chief Thomas Judge said in a statement. "I'd like to thank all of our companies who worked together to bring this rescue to a successful conclusion."

Concord police and Pro EMS also responded to the scene.