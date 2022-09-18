Worker Injured in Dorchester Porch Collapse

A man was hospitalized Sunday after he fell from the second floor of a triple decker in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The Boston Fire Department responded to 384 Park Street for a technical rescue after a rear porch collapsed.

Crews were able to safely extricate the worker from the rubble, and he was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the fire department said.

A Tech Rescue at 384 Park St. Dor. Companies were able to safely extricate a worker from the rumble after he fell from the second floor when the rear porches collapsed. He was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with non life threatening injuries.⁦@ISDBoston⁩ to investigate. pic.twitter.com/UvdUyCdGYO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 18, 2022

Pictures provided by the fire department show the porch landed on top of a white fence in the backyard. The City of Boston's Inspectional Services Department will investigate the cause of the collapse.

No other information was immediately available, including why the man was working on the porch before it collapsed.