Worker Seriously Injured in Ladder Fall in Wayland

A man was seriously injured Saturday when he fell off a ladder in Wayland, Massachusetts, and he had to be flown to a Boston hospital, officials said.
Wayland fire officials responded around 1:45 p.m. to Marshall Terrace where a worker had fallen off a ladder from a home.
The man suffered serious injuries in the fall and had to be taken by Boston MedFlight to a hospital, fire officials said.
There was no immediate update on the worker's condition.
While crews were establishing a landing zone for the medical helicopter at the town hall, a call came in for a suspicious package at the Bank of America on Route 20, the fire department said.
The bomb squad was called in and used a robot to check out the item. It was determined not to be an explosive device. Officials say the suspicious package was a briefcase left in the bank's parking lot.
The two incidents are not connected but happened at the same time in Wayland, fire officials said. Lincoln Fire provided mutual aid support.