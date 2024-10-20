Boston

Workers from 2 Omni hotels in Boston will vote to ratify new contract, union says

Over 600 hotel workers from the two Omni properties had been on an open-ended strike since October 14th.

By Irvin Rodriguez

The Omni Parker House hotel in downtown Boston

Hotel workers from the Omni Parker House and the Omni Boston Seaport hotels will vote on a new contract after negotiations that began in April, according to UNITE HERE Local 26.

The union reached a tentative agreement with Omni Hotels & Resorts that includes wage increases, maintenance of workers’ healthcare benefits, and improved hiring and severance language, according to their press release.

If workers vote to ratify the contract is ratified today at 3 p.m., workers will return to their jobs on Monday at 4 a.m.

