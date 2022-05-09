Local

Vermont

World War II-Era Grenade Sets of Emergency Response in Vermont

No one was hurt when the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad was called in for a potential explosive device in Rutland Sunday

By Thea DiGiammerino

Vermont State Police

What appears to be a World World II-era Japanese hand grenade was found in a basement in Vermont this weekend, prompting a response from the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad.

State police said the person who found the grenade was cleaning out a basement and called it in just before noon. That person had moved it into the backyard of the Rutland home before the bomb squad came in to assess and remove it. No one was hurt and there was no danger to the public, police said.

The grenade will be turned over to the Vermont National Guard and disposed of appropriately, police said.

According to the FBI, it is not uncommon for families of U.S. war veterans to find potentially dangerous souvenirs among their belongings. Known as military ordnance, these items may still be live even after decades in storage or on display and can explode without warning. If you ever find one, call 911 - any of these items should be assessed and handled only by trained professionals.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Vermont news

Vermont May 8

Vermont Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Tractor

Child Care May 6

‘It's a Big Challenge:' Advocates Call for Policies to Address Vt. Child Care Crisis

Vermont May 8

Vermont Governor Vetoes Clean Heat Standard Bill

This article tagged under:

VermontVermont State PoliceRutlandbomb squad
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us