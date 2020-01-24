Local
Jason Menard

Wormtown Brewery Honors Fallen Firefighter With ‘Worcester’s Bravest’ Beer

The new brew honors fallen firefighter Jason Menard, and all proceeds go to the Menard Children's Fund

By Malcolm Johnson

Two months after a Worcester fire lieutenant was killed in the line of duty, a brewery in the Massachusetts city has created a beer in his honor.

Wormtown Brewery is paying tribute to Lt. Jason Menard with its new beer, aptly called "Worcester's Bravest." And even though the brewery didn't open until noon Friday, a line wrapped around the building starting at 10:45 a.m.

The beer, sold on tap and by the pack, took several weeks to make.

Thousands contributed Friday to show love for Menard and his family.

More than $20,000 was raised, with all proceeds going to the Menard Children's Fund.

Jason Menard
