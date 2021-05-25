Local

shipwreck

Wreckage of Sunken Fishing Vessel From Maine Found Off Massachusetts

Four people died in the sinking, three from Maine and one from Massachusetts

Ocean-Generic-5476
Getty Images

The wreckage of a Maine fishing vessel that sank last year has been located off Massachusetts.

The sinking of the Emmy Rose killed four fishermen last November about 22 miles northeast of Provincetown. Klein Marine Systems, a New Hampshire company, announced the discovery of the vessel on Monday, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Klein Marine had been working with the Coast Guard and federal authorities to locate the wreck. An investigation into the sinking is ongoing.

The sinking led to the deaths of Captain Robert Blethen Jr. of Georgetown, Maine, and crew members Jeffrey Matthews of Portland, Maine; Ethan Ward of Pownal, Maine; and Michael Porper of Gloucester, Massachusetts.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

shipwreckMassachusettsMaineCape CodEmmy Rose
