Emaciated dog found abandoned in Mass. park

The dog was found at the Joe's Rock conservation area with a plastic bowl, which had been licked clean, Wrentham's police chief says

By Asher Klein

A dog found abandoned and emaciated at Joe's Rock park in Wrentham, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.
Wrentham Police Department

An emaciated dog was found, apparently abandoned, at a park in Wrentham, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, police said.

They shared pictures of the black-and-tan dog, asking anyone who knows the animal to contact them.

The dog was found at the Joe's Rock conservation area with a plastic bowl, which had been licked clean, police said. He appeared to have been out since the early morning or overnight.

"Considering his emaciated condition, looks like he's been neglected for awhile," Police Chief Bill McGrath said in a statement.

After being picked up, the dog was "getting love and attention" from the town's animal control officer, McGrath said, adding that anyone with information about the owner will remain anonymous.

