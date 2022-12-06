Local

Duxbury

Wrong-Way Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Part of Route 3 in Duxbury

Route 3 southbound was closed near Exit 20 Tuesday night after a serious crash

Courtesy

A wrong-way crash on Route 3 in Duxbury, Massachusetts, caused serious injuries Tuesday night, authorities said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash took place near Exit 20 and caused the southbound side of the road to close in the area.

State police said they were responding to the crash, which occurred just after 9 p.m., but they did not immediately have more information.

Authorities did not say how many people were injured. Footage from the scene showed major damage to two vehicles.

