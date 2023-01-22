Wrong-Way Driver Arrested for DWI in Concord, NH

A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated Saturday night in Concord, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police say Hunter Dusio, 23, of Somerset, Mass., was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct and reckless operation after troopers responded to reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Interstate 393 in Concord around 9 p.m.

Troopers were able to find the driver, later identified as Dusio, in the median between exits 2 and 3, police said.

Police say that after observing signs of impairment, Dusio was taken into custody and charged. He was later bailed and released on personal recognizance.

Dusio is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact Trooper Caleb Savard at 603-223-4381, or Caleb.C.Savard@dos.nh.gov.