Concord

Wrong-way driver arrested in Concord, NH

The wrong-way driver, identified as 49-year-old Brian Kunst, of Bow, New Hampshire, was stopped and arrested by a state trooper on I-93 in Concord, according to police.

By Irvin Rodriguez

A New Hampshire State Police cruiser.
NBC10 Boston

A wrong-way driver is facing multiple charges after being arrested in Concord, New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

New Hampshire State Police say they responded to reports of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on I-293 in Manchester at around 12:37 a.m.

Authorities say there was an additional report of a wrong-way driver on I-93 in Hooksett where another driver went off the road to avoid a head-on collision with the wrong-way driver.

The wrong-way driver, identified as 49-year-old Brian Kunst, of Bow, New Hampshire, was stopped and arrested by a state trooper on I-93 in Concord, according to police.

He is now facing charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated, police say.

Kunst is expected to appear in Concord District Court on Monday.

New Hampshire Nov 20

Single-engine plane crash lands at NH airport, no injuries reported

Manchester Nov 19

Trial starts for NH youth center worker accused of holding down boy being raped

This article tagged under:

ConcordNew Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us