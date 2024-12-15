Maine

Wrong-way driver arrested in Maine after crashing into pregnant woman's car

Maine State Police say they responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on the Maine Turnpike at mile marker 43.

A man was arrested after crashing into another car driven by a pregnant woman in Falmouth, Maine on Saturday night.

Authorities say they arrived to the scene of a head-on crash with a car that was driven by a pregnant woman.

The woman was evaluated at the scene and suffered minor injuries but was transported to Maine Medical Center as a precautionary measure, according to authorities.

The wrong-way driver, identified as 30-year-old Stephan Adams, of Windham, Maine, was found to be impaired during the investigation, according to police.

Adams was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and driving to endanger.

