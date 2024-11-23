Maine

Wrong way driver arrested on I-95 in Maine

By Irvin Rodriguez

A wrong-way driver was arrested on Saturday on I-95 in Maine.

Maine State Police say they responded to reports of a wrong way driver traveling south on the northbound side of I-95 around mile marker 205.

As authorities reached the car, it tried to evade them but was ultimately immobilized by a Maine State Police Sargeant.

60-year-old Eric Nicolar of Indian Island was arrested and is being charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger and failure to stop.

Nicolar was transported to Penobscot County Jail.

There were no injuries reported.

The incident is under investigation.

