Wrong-way driver caught on camera on I-93 in NH

A Massachusetts woman is facing drunken driving and other charges after she was stopped Sunday for driving the wrong way on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police said one of their troopers noticed a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-93 near Exit 1 in Salem around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. The trooper drove on the northbound side, parallel to the wrong-way vehicle, before using a crossover and successfully stopping the driver near Exit 2.

The entire incident was captured on dashcam video.

"It's a very common occurrence here in the state of New Hampshire. We're always out there trying to actively patrol and stop dangerous, impaired, reckless drivers," Trooper William Moran said. "We were able to avoid any traumatic car accidents that could have potentialy involved death."

The driver was identified by police as 49-year-old Deirdre Masi, of Lowell. She was arrested for driving while intoxicated, subsequent offense; reckless conduct with a deadly weapon; reckless driving and criminal threatening, according to state police.

She was held on preventative detention at the Rockingham County Department of Corrections pending her arraignment Monday in Salem District Court. No details on the outcome of that hearing were released.