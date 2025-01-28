Wu among 4 mayors invited to testify before Congress over sanctuary city policies

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is being called on to testify before Congress as Boston is singled out for its sanctuary city policies, with similar letters going out to four mayors over their jurisdictions' so-called “sanctuary city” status.

As federal agents continue to be seen in raids, Mayor Wu, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston have all been sent a letter inviting them to testify before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee next month.

The letter calls out these cities for their “abject failure to comply with federal law.” Sanctuary cities limit how much their employees can work with federal immigration authorities to deport undocumented immigrants.

A sanctuary city is a city that limits its cooperation with federal immigration enforcement agents in order to prevent undocumented immigrants from deportation.

The Committee also requested documents and city communications involved in the policy.

This comes as NBC News has learned ICE made close to 1,200 arrests Sunday alone.

Administration officials and President Donald Trump have stated repeatedly that they would prioritize the detention and deportations of undocumented immigrants who have committed serious crimes. However, according to a senior Trump administration official, nearly half of those detained don't have criminal records.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Mayor Wu's office for comment on the letter -- and to see if she would be able to travel by the date of the hearing, which will be less than one month after she gave birth to her third child.

A city spokesperson said in a statement, “We are proud that Boston is the safest major city in the United States. We have received the letter and are reviewing it.”

That Congressional hearing is set for Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.