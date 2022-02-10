Wu Announces BPS Won't Lift Mask Mandate Later This Month

A day after Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced that he'll be lifting the mask mandate for schools at the end of this month, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the city's schools will be taking some more time before doing the same.

The statewide mandate ends on Feb. 28, Baker announced Wednesday, but districts will still be able to establish their own requirements as they deem fit.

Boston will be one of those districts, Wu said.

“We won’t be lifting our mask mandate on the 28th in Boston Public Schools," she said Wednesday morning. “We want to see a couple weeks of downward trend before lifting that mask mandate. And then Boston Public Schools is a related but distinct issue given that our classrooms are so tight in terms of space and we still have pretty big vaccination gaps within our student population.”

No date was given on when the mask mandate could be lifted in Boston schools.

NEW: Mayor Michelle Wu tells us Boston Public Schools will not lift its mask mandate on February 28. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/ds9EZdqXZb — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) February 10, 2022

The decision to lift the statewide mandate at the end of the month was made in consultation with infectious disease physicians, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and other medical experts, officials said Wednesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

“Given the extremely low risk to young people, the widespread availability and the proven effectiveness of vaccines, and the distribution of accurate test protocols, and tests, it’s time to give our kids a sense of normalcy and lift the mask mandate on a statewide basis for schools,” Baker said at a news conference.

Several other states, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware, have also announced decisions to rescind their school mask requirements in recent days.

Massachusetts implemented the mask requirement in August to stem the spread of the coronavirus in schools, and it was extended several times, most recently in early January when the highly contagious omicron variant was surging.

More than 40 schools statewide already have been given permission to lift mask mandates after reaching an 80% vaccination threshold among staff and students.

Masks will still be required on school buses, per federal regulations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.