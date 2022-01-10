Wu to Give Update on Mass. and Cass Days Before Clearing Deadline

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to give an update on the crisis centered at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard Monday morning, two days before her deadline to clear the area.

Wu announced a Jan. 12 deadline last month for people living in tents at the Boston homeless encampment known as Mass. and Cass to be cleared from the area permanently.

Boston city officials have been working to connect area residents with social services and new housing, calling the encampment near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard a health risk and dangerous for residents and neighbors.

The January deadline was expected to finish work begun in October, in which protocol people in tents or shelters were given notice at least two days before their property must be removed as well as offers of drug treatment, shelter, transportation and property storage. City workers were expected to stay in the area after Jan. 12 to ensure the encampments don't return.

Wu will give an update on the crisis at 10 a.m. Monday in Boston City Hall. She will be joined by city officials including Dr. Monica Bharel, Chief of Housing Sheila Dillon, Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, BPD Superintendent Gerard Bailey, BPD Lieutenant Peter Messina of the Street Outreach Unit, Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge, and Superintendent of Street Operations for the Public Works Department Mike Brohel.

The city's efforts to clear the camp this fall have been met with skepticism and resistance, including a lawsuit from the ACLU of Massachusetts that aimed to protect "the legal rights and safety" of unhoused people being evicted. But last month, a state judge declined to issue a temporary restraining order.

The local ACLU's executive director, Carol Rose, said in a statement Wednesday that the organization "welcomes Mayor Wu’s proposed public health-oriented approach to address the intersecting crises people are experiencing in the Mass. and Cass area. We are heartened to hear that steps are underway to create viable housing options, and we will be monitoring actions on the ground to ensure proposed placements accommodate disability and other health needs."

We spent three weeks in the area of Mass. and Cass following the people that live there.