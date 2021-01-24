Local

WWII Vet Honored With Parade in Boston

Richard Cook fought at Iwo Jima

By Jake Levin

Facing terminal cancer, a World War II veteran was honored with a parade past his home in Boston's South End Saturday.

Richard Cook, who served in the US Navy and fought at Iwo Jima in the Pacific Theater, watched from his front steps on Saturday as a parade organized by his daughter, Heather, and Boston's Veteran Services drove by.

"I think it's amazing that people come out on a cold day like today, but I'm really, really happy," said Cook, who rendered a salute as the parade went by.

Plans to hold the parade came together in just two days.

"It was overwhelming, the support we had in putting this together in two days," said Richard Santiago, commissioner of Boston Veteran Services. "It's important for us to honor and recognize these heroes and to share their stories with future generations."

