Man newly charged with assault to rape a child over Yarmouth incidents 3 years apart

A man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges including assault to rape a child involving two incidents, three years apart, in one Cape Cod town, authorities said Wednesday.

Ryan Evans, 27, is accused of luring a boy behind a bathroom in Yarmouth this July, after allegedly breaking into a young girl's bedroom in Yarmouth just over three years earlier, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.

Evans had already been charged in district court over the allegations. The grand jury indictment moves the cases to Barnstable Superior Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Authorities have said that, in the July 9, 2024, incident, Evans lured a 5-year-old boy behind the restrooms of a park at a children's soccer game, then he tried to sexually assault him just before 8 p.m. The child's scream managed to scare the man away and he took off on an electric bike before being caught a day later, having been tracked by hsi GPS bracelet.

Ryan Evans, 27, pled not guilty to charges of assault to rape a child, kidnapping of a child, and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Evans pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned on the initial charges in Barnstable District Court.

He now faces charges of assault to rape a child, two counts of indecent assault and battery and enticing a child over the incident; he's due to face them in Barnstable Superior Court Thursday.

There, he'll also be arraigned on charges of unarmed burglary, assault to rape a child, assault and battery, malicious destruction of property, larceny and attempt to commit burglary over the July 6, 2021, incident, in which Evans was allegedly chased out of a Yarmouth home by a man who found Evans in his daughter's bedroom.

Investigators learned that someone tried to break into another home, where a young boy lived, the same night, prosecutors said Wednesday. Evans' fingerprints were found at both houses; that incident led to him being required to wear the GPS monitor that authorities used to track him down three years later.