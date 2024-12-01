Yarmouth

Large fire at Yarmouth warehouse draws firefighters from across Cape

No injuries have been reported in the Huntington Ave. fire, according to Yarmouth Police and Fire

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Firefighters from across Cape Cod responded to a large fire at a commercial warehouse in Yarmouth Sunday night.

Yarmouth Fire Chief Enrique Arrascue says the blaze was originally called in as an outside fire in the area but subsequent calls from police reported that a commercial building on Huntington Ave. was fully involved.

Responding firefighters encountered a lot of fire coming out of the building, with flames feeding off of commercial boat equipment like fiberglass and resin, Arrascue said. Video from the scene showed several boats near where firefighters were spraying water on flames in multiple bays.

Crews were able to knock down the fire once there was an adequate number of firefighters on scene. Arrascue said firefighters did encounter some dangers like ice and a drop in temperatures.

No injuries have been reported, Yarmouth Police and Fire said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

