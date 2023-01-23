Yarmouth Police Seek Missing Man

Police in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, are looking for a man reported missing Monday.

Authorities say 40-year-old Eduardo Gomes was last seen near Sandy Pond.

Gomes is described as being white and about 6 feet tall and 210 pounds. He has brown hair and arm tattoos of koi fish and a wolverine, police said.

When he was last seen, Gomes was wearing a long-sleeve shirt with light colors, brown camouflage shorts, flip flops and a grey Yankees hat.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police note that Gomes may have schizophrenia.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-775-0445 or dial 911.