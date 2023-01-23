Local

Massachusetts

Yarmouth Police Seek Missing Man

Police in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find 40-year-old Eduardo Gomes

Yarmouth Police

Police in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, are looking for a man reported missing Monday.

Authorities say 40-year-old Eduardo Gomes was last seen near Sandy Pond.

Gomes is described as being white and about 6 feet tall and 210 pounds. He has brown hair and arm tattoos of koi fish and a wolverine, police said.

When he was last seen, Gomes was wearing a long-sleeve shirt with light colors, brown camouflage shorts, flip flops and a grey Yankees hat.

Police note that Gomes may have schizophrenia.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-775-0445 or dial 911.

