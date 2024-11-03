Massachusetts

Massive fire burning at former restaurant in Yarmouth

The fire broke out Sunday at the former location of Anthony's Cummaquid Inn at 2 Route 6A in Yarmouth Port, the fire department said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A massive fire is burning Sunday night at a former restaurant along Route 6A on the Mid-Cape, where the dark night sky is lit up by bright, orange flames.

The Yarmouth Fire Department confirmed to NBC10 Boston that crews are on scene for an active blaze at what used to be the location of Anthony's Cummaquid Inn, at 2 Route 6A in Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts, near the Barnstable town line.

Video from the scene shows a fire raging at the former business, with flames and smoke apparently visible for miles.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This developing story will be updated

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCape Cod
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us