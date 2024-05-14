Authorities identify 16-year-old killed in shooting at Northborough house party

Police continue to investigate the death of a teen who was shot and killed at a large Northborough, Massachusetts, house party over the weekend.

Ygor Correia, 16, of Bellingham, was shot during a large party at a home on Howard Street early Sunday morning. Police officers, who were already responding to reports of someone brandishing a gun at the event, rushed him to an ambulance, but he was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial.

A 17-year-old who was shot, and two other partygoers who were injured in the melee, were taken to Marlborough Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Other teens and young adults declined medical treatment.

Three people now face weapons charges in the investigation, according to the Worcester District Attorney's Office, though no one has been charged in direct connection with Correia's shooting.

What we know about the shooting

The party was a celebration of a woman's 21st birthday. A person flagged down a Northborough police officer at about 1 a.m. to let them know that someone had brandished a firearm at the party, according to authorities.

That officer called for backup, and as more than two dozen officers approached the home, they heard gunshots. Police found the two teens with gunshot wounds.

Two officers carried Correia down the hill from the property to an awaiting ambulance, but he was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial.

Neighbors say this has generally been a very quiet neighborhood, until recently.

Investigators told NBC10 Boston the homeowner was home at the time of the party and had been warned ahead of time to not allow the party to happen.

It's unclear if he will face charges.

What we know about those charged

Wallisom Texeira Da Silva, 20, of Hyde Park; Arnoldo Nogueira Filho,19, of Marlborough; and Pedro Desouza-Passos, 27, of Rockland, were arraigned on firearms charges at Westborough District Court. Texeira Da Silva was held without bail, while Nogueira and Desouza-Passos were held on cash bail, though their lawyers said it wasn't clear from the information from prosecutors why their vehicle had been stopped — one suggested there were grounds to dismiss the case.

The criminal complaints for all three firearms suspects didn't say how the vehicle they were in, a Nissan registered in New York, was pulled over, only that a Southborough police sergeant was helping to process the vehicle.

The woman identified as the 21-year-old being celebrated at the party had been driving; she was out of the vehicle, along with a female passenger and the three men who were subsequently arrested, according to the complaints.

A 16-year-old was shot dead at a massive house party in Northborough, Mass.

Ammunition was found in two black purses, one made by Gucci, that were in the back of the vehicle, according to prosecutors. After all five of the vehicle's occupants were read their Miranda rights in English and Portuguese, the complaints said, a detective asked who the bags belonged to.

Texeira Da Silva allegedly said the Gucci bag, which had a Brazilian passport of his and a single 9mm bullet inside, was his; he, Nogueira and Desouza Passos were later arrested for allegedly having weapons without proper documentation.

Investigators at the scene later found a gun, with no serial number, on a path at the property that hosted the party, according to the complaints. Texeira Da Silva allegedly claimed it was his.

Texeira Da Silva was held without bail; he also had a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer against him, as does Nogueira, Worcester Assistant District Attorney Michael Luzzo said.

Nogueira's attorney called the statement of facts "somewhat strange," for not connecting the shooting and the traffic stop, or explaining what permission police had gotten to search the purses.

Desouza Passos' lawyer went further, saying there are argubly grounds for dismissal: "There is no indication of why the vehicle was pulled over in the statement of facts, there is no indication of why the vehicle was being searched in the statement of facts."

All three men were due back in court May 20.