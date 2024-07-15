Carlisle

Young child airlifted after Carlisle crash

A 6-year-old boy was flown to Boston Children's Hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Carlisle, Massachusetts

Carlisle Police Department

A young boy was airlifted to a Boston hospital Monday after a crash in Carlisle, Massachusetts.

Multiple people called 911 shortly before 7:30 p.m. after the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Road and Rutland Street. Police arrived to find a 6-year-old boy had been ejected from his mother's car.

The boy was transported via MedFlight to Boston Children's Hospital. He is in critical condition, police say.

A witness told police they heard the crash moments after seeing a vehicle traveling at a high speed.

Police say all occupants of both vehicles were treated at the scene. They did not say how many people were injured.

"At this time, we ask the public to keep all injured in their thoughts and prayers, including that little boy who is currently in critical condition," the Carlisle Police Department said in a press release.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 978-369-1155.

