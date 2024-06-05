Massachusetts

Infant injured after falling from second-story window in Stoughton

By Lauren Melendez and Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 11-month-old baby was seriously injured after falling from a second-story window in Stoughton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Stoughton police confirmed that they responded to an address on Lambert Avenue around 8 a.m. for a report of a child who had fallen out of a window. When officers arrived at the scene, members of the Stoughton Fire Department were alreayd administering first aid to the child.

The infant was conscious and alert, police said, and was taken by medical helicopter to Boston Children's Hospital for evaluation. No update on the child's condition was immediately available.

Police said the child had apparently pushed through a screen in the window and fallen onto a mid-roof section below before falling onto the ground into a bush.

The child's mother was home at the time of the incident, police said. The incident is believed to be accidental.

